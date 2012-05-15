SEOUL May 15 Seoul shares fell at the market open on Tuesday, momentarily drifting below the closely-watched 1,900 point support level and looking poised to set a five-day losing streak as unease grew over Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.
Crude oil refiners led early losses, with GS Holdings falling 1.9 percent while S-Oil declined 2 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.52 percent at 1,903.71 points as of 0005 GMT, after opening down 0.84 percent at 1,897.74. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
BRIEF-Jennison Associates LLC report 5.7 pct passive stake in Sprouts Farmers Market
* JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC REPORT 5.7 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l5Dh4H Further company coverage:
REFILE-UPDATE 3-Canada's Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach for Macy's - sources
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for retail chain Macy's Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would push the Canadian department store operator deeper into the U.S. market.