SEOUL May 15 Seoul shares fell at the market open on Tuesday, momentarily drifting below the closely-watched 1,900 point support level and looking poised to set a five-day losing streak as unease grew over Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.

Crude oil refiners led early losses, with GS Holdings falling 1.9 percent while S-Oil declined 2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.52 percent at 1,903.71 points as of 0005 GMT, after opening down 0.84 percent at 1,897.74. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)