TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
SEOUL May 16 South Korea's main KOSPI index slumped at the market open on Wednesday to a fresh, four-month intraday low, poised for a sixth-straight losing session as a re-election in Greece added to fears of its possible exit from the euro zone.
Large-cap technology shares weighed, with LG Display falling 3.1 percent while Samsung Electronics shed 1.3 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.85 percent at 1,882.78 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that a unit of New York-based brokerage Sidoti and Co Inc agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty to settle charges of compliance and trading surveillance failures.
* Flagship Ventures Fund reports a 9.4 percent passive stake in Editas Medicine Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8sCdd) Further company coverage: