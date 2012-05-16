* Chipmakers tumble on report of Elpida memory order from Apple

* LG Display falls as Q2 profit hopes dented

* Offshore investors poised to set 11th day of capital exodus

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, May 16 South Korean shares fell to a four-month low on Wednesday, dragged down by tech shares after a report emerged that Apple Inc could be shifting orders for memory chips to Japan, traders said.

Broader worries about the euro zone also weighed in, pulling the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 1.15 percent lower at 1,877.14 points as of 0245 GMT after dipping as low as 1,872.03 earlier in the session.

The market was poised for a sixth consecutive trading loss.

Taiwanese IT publication Digitimes, citing industry sources, said Apple has recently awarded Japan's Elpida Memory a huge order for mobile DRAM, securing about half of the total chips produced at its Hiroshima plant.

Tech-giant Samsung Electronics, the largest listing on the KOSPI index and the world's biggest memory chipmaker, fell 3.8 percent while SK Hynix, the runner-up memory producer in market share, tumbled 5.1 percent.

Both companies are major parts suppliers for Apple's iPhone and iPad-line of smartphones and tablets, and are feeling the heat of increased competition from U.S. rival Micron's bid to acquire Elpida Memory.

"A newly merged Micron-Elpida entity could pose a significant threat to South Korean memory chipmakers, and Elpida's huge order from Apple was the spark that lit the fuse to these worries," said Lim Dol-yi, an analyst at Solomon Investment & Securities.

LG Display fell 3.1 percent, rounding out the biggest losers among blue-chip technology counters, with large liability provisions seen weighing on the screenmaker's effort to pull itself out of the red in the second quarter.

Casting a shadow over the broader market were worries stemming from Europe, after Greek politicians failed to form a government over the bitter divide surrounding an unpopular EU-IMF bailout plan, setting the stage for a June re-election and raising the risk of Athens leaving the euro zone.

"Until the elections actually take place and some of the uncertainty is lifted, the market will be in for a long period of time adjustments," said Choi Chang-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.

"Institutional investors haven't made any noticeable moves so far as they did yesterday when they sought bargains. Safe-haven tendencies are just that strong at the moment," he added.

Offshore investors continued to cut back on risky assets, dumping a net 198.4 billion Korean won ($171.9 million) worth of shares on Wednesday morning and looking poised to set an 11th straight selling session.

The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks fell 1.6 percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ slid 0.8 percent. ($1 = 1154.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)