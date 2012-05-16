* Samsung, Hynix sink on Elpida chip order from Apple report
* Samsung loses 11.9 trln Korean won in mkt cap in one day
* Foreigners in longest selling streak in more than 2 yrs
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 16 Samsung Electronics lost more than
$10 billion in market capitalisation on Tuesday as its shares
tumbled 6.2 percent, the most since October 2008 on a newspaper
report that Apple Inc had placed a huge chip order with
Japanese rival Elpida.
The fall in Samsung, which accounts for around 17 percent of
the market capitalisation of the main index, helped pull the
Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 3.08
percent to close at 1,840.53 points, a fresh, four-month closing
low and its sixth straight losing session.
Fellow Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, the world's
second-largest memory chipmaker, plunged 8.9 percent.
Taiwanese IT publication Digitimes, citing industry sources,
said Apple had recently placed a huge memory chip order with
Japan's Elpida Memory, securing about half of the total chips
produced at its Hiroshima plant.
Micron Technology won the exclusive right to acquire
the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker earlier this week, which could
provide a significant competitive boost against its South Korean
rivals.
"A merged Micron-Elpida entity could pose a significant
threat to South Korean memory chipmakers, and Elpida's huge
order from Apple was the spark that triggered these worries,"
said Lim Dol-yi, an analyst at Solomon Investment & Securities.
Both companies are key memory chip suppliers for Apple's
iPhone and iPad-line of smartphones and tablets.
Casting a shadow over the broader market were worries
stemming from Europe, after attempts by Greece to form a
coalition government collapsed over the bitter divide regarding
an unpopular EU-IMF bailout plan, setting the stage for a June
re-election and raising the risk of Athens leaving the euro
zone.
"The jitters had a domino effect with weakness in Europe
seen to adversely affect the Chinese economy by way of reduced
exports, while the U.S, the remaining pillar of the global
economy, showing no signs of another round of easing," said Park
So-yeon, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.
Foreign investors cut their risk exposure in the market for
an 11th straight session, the longest selling streak since
March, 2009. A total of 500.1 billion won ($433.3 million) worth
of net shares were dumped by offshore players on Wednesday, the
heaviest single-day pullout in more than six months.
"Whether it be spots or futures, foreigners are selling
everything. Uncertainty over Greece prevented any bargain bids
from flowing in to relieve the market," said Cho Sung-joon, an
analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
Seoul shares had climbed as high 12 percent for the year at
its peak in March, but has seen its gains erode since entering
the second quarter on an unexpected slowdown in the economies of
the United States and China, while buffeted by a renewed
flare-up in the euro zone debt crisis.
The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks fell 3.33
percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ index
declined 3.22 percent.
Move on day -3.08 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +0.81 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1154.1000 Korean won)
