SEOUL, May 17 Seoul shares are seen losing
ground for a seventh straight session on Thursday, weighed by
intensifying worries over Europe on news that some cash-strapped
Greek banks were facing emergency funding needs.
The European Central Bank said it had stopped funding
operations for some Greek banks as they are undercapitalized,
highlighting weakness in the Greek banking sector where many
citizens are withdrawing money out of fear of a euro zone
exit.
"Despite uncertainty in Europe still weighing, there are
some attractive bargains out there after yesterday's heavy fall
which may apply the brakes on the speed of decline," said Lee
Seung-woo, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
tumbled 3.08 percent to close at 1,840.53 points on Wednesday,
its worst percentage loss in a year and a four-month closing
low.
The main bourse was pulled down by a sharp loss in Samsung
Electronics that wiped $10 billion off the tech
giant's market value, fueled by a report that key customer Apple
had placed a huge chip order with Samsung's troubled
Japanese rival Elpida.
--------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,324.80 -0.44% -5.860
USD/JPY 80.37 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.759 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,538.49 0.01% 0.190
US CRUDE $92.71 -0.11% -0.100
DOW JONES 12598.55 -0.26% -33.45
ASIA ADRS 115.19 -1.66% -1.94
-------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **
Local media quoted Samsung Electronics' president and chief
operating officer Lee Jae-Yong as saying reports suggesting
Apple was moving to shift chip supply orders from Samsung to
Elpida were "clearly false."
**MERITZ FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO LTD **
Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance in a filing to the Korea Exchange
projected an operating profit of 260.5 billion won ($223.5
million) for the 2012 fiscal year.
($1 = 1165.5500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)