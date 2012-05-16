SEOUL, May 17 Seoul shares are seen losing ground for a seventh straight session on Thursday, weighed by intensifying worries over Europe on news that some cash-strapped Greek banks were facing emergency funding needs.

The European Central Bank said it had stopped funding operations for some Greek banks as they are undercapitalized, highlighting weakness in the Greek banking sector where many citizens are withdrawing money out of fear of a euro zone exit.

"Despite uncertainty in Europe still weighing, there are some attractive bargains out there after yesterday's heavy fall which may apply the brakes on the speed of decline," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) tumbled 3.08 percent to close at 1,840.53 points on Wednesday, its worst percentage loss in a year and a four-month closing low.

The main bourse was pulled down by a sharp loss in Samsung Electronics that wiped $10 billion off the tech giant's market value, fueled by a report that key customer Apple had placed a huge chip order with Samsung's troubled Japanese rival Elpida. --------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,324.80 -0.44% -5.860 USD/JPY 80.37 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.759 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,538.49 0.01% 0.190 US CRUDE $92.71 -0.11% -0.100 DOW JONES 12598.55 -0.26% -33.45 ASIA ADRS 115.19 -1.66% -1.94 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Europe drags down Wall Street a fourth day >Bonds firm on ECB/Greece banks news, FOMC minutes >Euro slides to 4-month low as Greek woes weigh >Oil falls as equities dip on Greek, euro zone woes

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **

Local media quoted Samsung Electronics' president and chief operating officer Lee Jae-Yong as saying reports suggesting Apple was moving to shift chip supply orders from Samsung to Elpida were "clearly false."

**MERITZ FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO LTD ** Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance in a filing to the Korea Exchange projected an operating profit of 260.5 billion won ($223.5 million) for the 2012 fiscal year. ($1 = 1165.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)