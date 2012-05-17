ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits steady in muted markets on US holiday
SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (IFR) - Asian credits were broadly unchanged in muted markets with a positive undertone as a result of firmer regional equities.
SEOUL May 17 Seoul shares opened higher on Thursday finding support on bargain bids after the worst percentage decline of the year in the previous session, although the market remains under pressure over capital shortages facing Greek banks.
Shares in Samsung Electronics were down 0.7 percent after tumbling more than 6 percent on Wednesday following reports of a large memory chip order from Apple Inc to Japanese rival Elpida.
Crude-oil refiners led the early advance, as SK Innovation gained 3 percent and S-Oil rose 1.4 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.37 percent at 1,847.31 points as of 0008 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Michael Perry)
SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (IFR) - Asian credits were broadly unchanged in muted markets with a positive undertone as a result of firmer regional equities.
* New venture will focus on stock portfolio, investment management and outsourcing activities
* Increases share capital by 58 million euros ($61.61 million)