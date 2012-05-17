Vicenza opens books on senior 2020 government guaranteed bond
LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza has opened books on a partial remarketing of a €3bn 0.50% 2020 senior unsecured bond, according to a lead.
SEOUL May 17 Seoul shares rose to snap a six-day losing streak on Thursday as institutional investors picked out bargains in recent laggards, with Samsung Electronics edging lower after plunging in the preceding session.
Samsung shares closed down 0.57 percent after drifting in and out of negative territory following a 6.2 percent plunge on Wednesday on reports that Apple Inc had placed a large chip order on Japanese rival, Elpida Memory.
Recent laggards outperformed, led by crude oil refiners. SK Innovation soared 6.3 percent while S-Oil gained 4 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.26 percent to close at 1,845.24 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
ANKARA, Feb 20 Turkey plans to transfer hydropower plants with a combined capacity of some 1,000 megawatts (MW) from the state power generation company to the newly created sovereign wealth fund, two government officials told Reuters on Monday.
