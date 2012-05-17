SEOUL May 17 Seoul shares rose to snap a six-day losing streak on Thursday as institutional investors picked out bargains in recent laggards, with Samsung Electronics edging lower after plunging in the preceding session.

Samsung shares closed down 0.57 percent after drifting in and out of negative territory following a 6.2 percent plunge on Wednesday on reports that Apple Inc had placed a large chip order on Japanese rival, Elpida Memory.

Recent laggards outperformed, led by crude oil refiners. SK Innovation soared 6.3 percent while S-Oil gained 4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.26 percent to close at 1,845.24 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)