* KOSPI breaks support line, negative for the year
* Financials battered by ailing Spanish banking system
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 18 Seoul shares tumbled to their
lowest level this year, breaking below the psychologically key
1,800 chart level as already fragile sentiment was battered by
fears of contagion from the ailing Spanish banking system.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 2.54 percent at 1,798.48 points as of 0125 GMT.
"It is too difficult to accurately quantify the risks in
Europe over which concerns will become reality and how much
damage it will translate into. Volatility is set to persist
until we can find out exactly how much trouble we are in," said
Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
The main bourse has now turned lower for the year so far,
down 1.7 percent from the final trading day of 2011.
Moody's Investors Service cut the ratings of 16 troubled
Spanish banks, saying the government's ability to support them
had weakened, while Spain's borrowing costs shot up at a bond
auction after data confirmed that the country had officially
slipped into a recession.
Financials were hammered following reports - denied by the
Spanish government - of a bank run in cash-strapped Spanish
lender Bankia that amounted to 1 billion euros in deposits
withdrawn over the past week.
Hana Financial Group led the fall among the
local banks, falling 4.4 percent while Shinhan Financial Group
dropped 3.2 percent.
Blue-chip heavyweights also dragged on the market, as
Samsung Electronics fell 3.6 percent while Hyundai
Motor sagged 3.1 percent and KIA Motors
shed 3.2 percent.
Samsung, Hyundai, and KIA are the three largest listed
companies on the Seoul bourse, accounting for nearly a quarter
of the KOSPI's total market capitalization combined.
The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks fell 2.63
percent with 186 listings out of the 200 in the benchmark
posting declines. The junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ index
was down 2.68 percent.
Some bargain-hunting was spotted near the psychologically
significant 1,800 level that saw the index drift above and below
that key threshold throughout the morning session.
"Institutions stepped in to try and keep their heads above
water at 1,800 points, but it is a strain given the uncertainty
and rock-bottom sentiment," said Cho.
"But the valuation low-point after the Greek crisis last
August seen at around 1,770-1,790 points may be the more likely
support line for now," he said.
Further bearish signals weighed on the market, as data
showed manufacturing in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region had
unexpectedly slowed while the job market continued its sluggish
recent pace.
Seoul shares had rallied as much as 12 percent for the year
at their peak in March, but entered the second quarter amid
signs of economic slowdown in the United States and China and
renewed flare-ups in the euro zone.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)