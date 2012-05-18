* KOSPI breaks support to its worst pct decline of year

* Financials hammered by ailing Spanish banking system

* Blue-chip heavyweights drag with steep declines

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, May 18 South Korean shares tumbled on Friday to their lowest closing level of the year, wrapping up their worst trading week in eight months on fears of contagion from the ailing Spanish banking system and prospects of a Greek exit from the euro zone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) suffered its worst daily percentage decline of the year, sliding 3.4 percent to close at 1,782.47 points, down 7 percent for the week and smashing through a key support level of 1,800 points.

"There's no telling how far-reaching the consequences will be if the euro zone contagion goes critical," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

"Technical support lines are collapsing since nobody seriously considered a Greek euro zone exit and priced in its chain of consequences until now."

The main bourse has now turned lower for the year, wiping out all of its gains from a first-quarter rally, down 2.4 percent from the final trading day of 2011.

Moody's Investor Service cut the ratings of 16 troubled Spanish banks on Thursday, saying the government's ability to support them had weakened, while Spain's borrowing costs shot up at a bond auction after data confirmed that the country had officially slipped into a recession.

Intensifying risk aversion saw foreign investors fleeing the South Korean market for a 13th straight session, with a net total of 3.2 trillion won ($2.75 billion) in equity outflow during the stretch.

Financials were hammered following reports - denied by the Spanish government - of a bank run in cash-strapped Spanish lender Bankia that amounted to 1 billion euros in deposits withdrawn over the past week.

Hana Financial Group led the fall among local banks, sliding 6.2 percent while Shinhan Financial Group fell 4.9 percent.

Blue-chip heavyweights also dragged on the market, as Samsung Electronics sagged 4.7 percent while Hyundai Motor sank 4.8 percent and KIA Motors tumbled 5.7 percent.

Samsung and Hyundai are the two largest firms on the main bourse by market value, while KIA stumbled from third to fourth after Friday's steep decline to fall behind POSCO. The three listings make up nearly a quarter of the KOSPI's total market capitalization.

The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks fell 3.5 percent with 187 listings out of the 200 in the benchmark seeing red to highlight broad falls in market. The junior, small-cap-heavy KOSDAQ index tumbled 4.2 percent.

Further bearish signals weighed on the market, as data showed manufacturing in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region had unexpectedly slowed while the job market continued its sluggish recent pace.

Seoul shares had rallied as much as 12 percent for the year at their peak in March, but that gain has been erased in the second quarter amid signs of economic slowdown in the United States and China and renewed flare-ups in the euro zone.

Move on day -3.4 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +2.4 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1162.8750 won) (Editing by Robert Birsel)