Fitch Assigns Pakuwon's USD250m Notes 'BB-' Final Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based property developer PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk's (Pakuwon, BB-/Stable) USD250m 5% senior unsecured notes due in 2024 a final rating of 'BB-'. The notes will be issued by Pakuwon's wholly owned subsidiary Pakuwon Prima Pte Ltd, and guaranteed by Pakuwon and certain subsidiaries. Pakuwon intends to use the net proceeds of the proposed notes to redeem its existi