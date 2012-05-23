* KOSPI pulls back above 1,800-point level

* Investors cautious, take profit on tech blue chips

* Daelim, LG International up on offshore orders

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, May 23 Seoul shares lost ground on Wednesday, falling back from a two-session rebound amid investor caution on the eve of a summit of euro zone leaders, with selling in blue chips pressuring the broader index.

Further uncertainty from Europe weighed on the local market, heavily dependent on offshore fund flows. Euro zone leaders are due to discuss new debt-fighting measures at an informal summit later on Wednesday, with an agenda headed by a French-led stand to jointly-issue common bonds, in the face of stubborn opposition from Germany.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.41 percent at 1,802.97 points as of 0145 GMT, after drifting below the psychologically-key 1,800 threshold earlier in the session.

"Germany may be slowly warming to the idea of pro-growth policies, but no immediate solutions appear likely to come out of the meeting, with members at odds over a proposal to jointly issue common bonds," said Samsung Securities analyst Kim Sung-bong.

Investors took profit on blue-chip technology counters that had risen on technical support in the previous two session following steep declines last week.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest listing on the KOSPI index, was down 2.2 percent after shedding as much 3.5 percent early in the session. Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc slid 3 percent.

The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks was down 1.3 percent, while the small-cap heavy KOSDAQ index edged 0.3 percent lower.

Offshore investors cut their risk exposure once more after snapping a 14-session selling streak on Tuesday, dumping a net 186 billion won ($159.9 million) worth of shares.

Daelim Industrial Co Ltd bucked the downward trend with a 3.3 percent gain after it won a $826 million contract to supply machinery to the biggest thermal power plant in northern Vietnam.

LG International Corp climbed 5 percent after saying its consortium with unlisted Hyundai Engineering Co had won a $530 million deal to build a refinery in Turkmenistan.

($1 = 1163.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)