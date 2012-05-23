SEOUL, May 24 Seoul shares may have a weak start
on Thursday, weighed down by resurgent fears of a Greek euro
zone exit and poised to test a key support level near a
four-month low.
"Uncertainty is back, and little sign of eased selling by
foreign investors does not bode well for the market. The yearly
low near 1,770 seen last week will be put to the test," said Ham
Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
European leaders, at odds on Wednesday over how to resolve
the deepening crisis in the euro zone, have been advised by
senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece
quits the single currency area.
Investors may find some reprieve from data indicating that
the U.S. housing market is on a continuous path of
recovery.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.1 percent to close at 1,808.62 points on Wednesday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:54 GMT--------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,318.86 0.17% 2.230
USD/JPY 79.50 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.733 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,562.29 0.08% 1.210
US CRUDE $90.55 0.72% 0.650
DOW JONES 12496.15 -0.05% -6.66
ASIA ADRS 113.25 -0.78% -0.89
----------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**HITE JINRO CO LTD **
According to Korean media reports, Hite Jinro, South
Korea's largest brewer, is selling off 200 billion won ($170.6
million) worth of hard assets to secure more funds to pay off
outstanding loans and improve its financial health.
($1 = 1172.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)