By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 24 Seoul shares edged higher in thin
trade on Thursday, holding above the key 1,800 level as builders
outperformed on project wins although the broader market faced
pressure from resurgent worries over a Greek exit from the euro
zone.
Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities, said
the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was likely
to remain rangebound with 1,780 - the price to book level for
the index - acting as support but uncertainties over Europe
capping gains.
"Greek jitters and dashed hopes that euro zone leaders will
take decisive action in the near-term have been priced into the
markets, but continuing uncertainty also means the index is
trapped both ways," he said.
The KOSPI was up 0.3 percent at 1,813.47 points as
of 0220 GMT.
The main index has slid 8.5 percent so far this month on
fears about political turmoil in debt-saddled Greece and
contagion risks from ailing Spanish banks, although it has risen
slightly since marking a four-month low last Thursday.
European Union leaders, advised by senior officials to
prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the
single currency, urged the country to stay the course on
austerity and complete reforms demanded under its bailout
program.
Among builders, Daelim Industrial gained 2.8
percent. It is part of a consortium with Japanese trading house
Sojitz Corp which won a $776 million project to build a
coal power plant in Vietnam.
Shares in Hanwha Corp soared 4.8 percent after
it beat expectations to pull itself out of the red in the first
quarter and after a Hanwha Group affiliate, Hanwha Engineering &
Construction Corp won an $8 billion deal for a housing project
in Iraq. It is reportedly the largest-ever overseas construction
order for a South Korean firm.
Trade was thin, with 1.45 trillion won ($1.2 billion) worth
of shares exchanging hands on the main bourse approaching
mid-day, just under 30 percent of the average daily turnover in
May.
The market is focused on the release of China's flash PMI
data which may offer fresh clues as to the extent of the
slowdown in the world's second largest economy.
($1 = 1172.7000 Korean won)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)