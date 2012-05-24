* Foreigners sell for 17th straight day, longest in 3 years
* Turnover at 5-mth low, Greece uncertainty weighs
* Hanwha shares up on Q1 earnings
SEOUL, May 24 Seoul shares closed slightly
higher on Thursday as most investors stayed on the sidelines,
waiting to see how the Greek crisis pans out, while foreign
investors exited for a 17th straight session.
Foreigners dumped a net 263 billion won ($224.3 million)
worth of shares for a total net foreign outflow of 3.8 trillion
won during the stretch - the longest capital flight by foreign
investors since March 2009.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 0.32
percent to close at 1,814.47 points.
The index has fallen 8.5 percent so far this month on fears
over the political turmoil in Greece and contagion risks from
ailing Spanish banks, although it has risen slightly on
technical support since hitting a four-month low last Thursday.
European Union leaders, advised by senior officials to
prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the
euro, have urged the country to stay the course on austerity and
complete reforms demanded under its bailout programme.
"Investors were left disappointed by the summit results, but
that's what had already been expected," said Lim Soo-gyun, an
analyst at Samsung Securities.
"Between foggy outlook on the euro zone and undervalued
shares, the KOSPI is likely to be confined to a narrow range
until Greek election results reveal a clearer view of the waters
ahead," he added.
Trading was thin, with 3.48 trillion won ($2.97 billion)
worth of shares exchanging hands on the main bourse, the lowest
turnover in five months and 71 percent of the average daily
volume recorded in May.
Daelim Industrial shares rose 1.7 percent after
its joint-bid with consortium partner Japanese trading house
Sojitz Corp was selected for a $776 million contract to
build a coal power plant in Vietnam.
Shares in Hanwha Corp rose 4 percent after
posting a surprise turnaround to profits in the first quarter
and following news that a peer, unlisted Hanwha Group affiliate,
Hanwha Engineering & Construction Corp, won an $8 billion deal
for a housing project in Iraq.
The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks rose 0.31
percent while the junior small-cap heavy KOSDAQ ticked
0.04 percent lower.
Move on day +0.32 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr -0.61 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1172.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)