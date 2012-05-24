* Foreigners sell for 17th straight day, longest in 3 years

* Turnover at 5-mth low, Greece uncertainty weighs

* Hanwha shares up on Q1 earnings

SEOUL, May 24 Seoul shares closed slightly higher on Thursday as most investors stayed on the sidelines, waiting to see how the Greek crisis pans out, while foreign investors exited for a 17th straight session.

Foreigners dumped a net 263 billion won ($224.3 million) worth of shares for a total net foreign outflow of 3.8 trillion won during the stretch - the longest capital flight by foreign investors since March 2009.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 0.32 percent to close at 1,814.47 points.

The index has fallen 8.5 percent so far this month on fears over the political turmoil in Greece and contagion risks from ailing Spanish banks, although it has risen slightly on technical support since hitting a four-month low last Thursday.

European Union leaders, advised by senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the euro, have urged the country to stay the course on austerity and complete reforms demanded under its bailout programme.

"Investors were left disappointed by the summit results, but that's what had already been expected," said Lim Soo-gyun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

"Between foggy outlook on the euro zone and undervalued shares, the KOSPI is likely to be confined to a narrow range until Greek election results reveal a clearer view of the waters ahead," he added.

Trading was thin, with 3.48 trillion won ($2.97 billion) worth of shares exchanging hands on the main bourse, the lowest turnover in five months and 71 percent of the average daily volume recorded in May.

Daelim Industrial shares rose 1.7 percent after its joint-bid with consortium partner Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp was selected for a $776 million contract to build a coal power plant in Vietnam.

Shares in Hanwha Corp rose 4 percent after posting a surprise turnaround to profits in the first quarter and following news that a peer, unlisted Hanwha Group affiliate, Hanwha Engineering & Construction Corp, won an $8 billion deal for a housing project in Iraq.

The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks rose 0.31 percent while the junior small-cap heavy KOSDAQ ticked 0.04 percent lower.

Move on day +0.32 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr -0.61 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1172.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)