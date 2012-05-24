SEOUL, May 25 Seoul shares are seen treading water on Friday as investors remain on a cautious footing amid fears that Greece may leave the euro zone, but the benchmark index looks set to eke out a weekly small gain after a two-week skid.

"There are some attractive value picks out there and the market has more or less priced in the worst of the problems in Europe up to this point," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. "But the negative news flow is still keeping risk appetites very low."

The shadow over the global economy darkened on Thursday as the euro zone's private sector contracted, U.S. manufacturing growth slowed and China's once-booming factories faltered, although U.S. and European markets managed small gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 0.32 percent on Thursday to close at 1,814.47 points, and has edged up 0.85 percent so far this week on technical support.

Steep falls in the two previous weeks mean the main bourse is still down 8.5 percent for the month on fears over Europe and a global economic slowdown.

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:32GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,320.68 0.14% 1.820 USD/JPY 79.55 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.783 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,558.79 0.03% 0.540 US CRUDE $90.87 0.23% 0.210 DOW JONES 12529.75 0.27% 33.60 ASIA ADRS 112.63 -0.55% -0.62 ----------------------------------------------------------------

>Tech pressures Nasdaq in volatile trading >U.S. Fed balance sheet rose in latest week >Swaps with foreign central banks total $301 mln >Oil up as Iran talks extended, weak data eyed

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**SSANGYONG ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD **

Local media reports said Ssangyong Engineering & Construction had won a $250 million deal to build a water supply network in Iraq. The Korea Exchange asked Ssangyong to submit a filing to clarify the report by 0300 GMT on Thursday.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)