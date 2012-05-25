* Foreign investors on track for 18th straight selling
session
* Bargain hunters pick up laggard petrochemical shares
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 25 Seoul shares edged up on Friday
morning with the benchmark index well on track to snap a
two-week plunge, but gains were capped as investors remained on
cautious footing amid fears that Greece may leave the euro zone.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
climbed 0.25 percent to 1,819.09 points as of 0235 GMT, up 2.1
percent on the week.
"Although foreign investors are continually selling, retail
and institutional buyers are stepping in to hold the fort near
the 1,800 point level," said Uhm Tae-woong, an analyst at
Bookook Securities.
Foreign investors offloaded a net 24.7 billion won ($20.93
million) worth of shares, poised for an 18-day selling run,
which would represent the longest such streak since July 2008.
Domestic players provided counterweight to the foreign
outflow, as institutions and retail investors picked up a net
73.8 billion won and 13.6 billion won worth of shares
respectively.
Battered petrochemical shares outperformed on bargain
hunting, with LG Chem rising 4.1 percent while SK
Chemicals climbed 3.8 percent.
Trading remained choppy with a net 1.7 trillion won worth of
shares exchanging hands on the main bourse after it logged its
lowest daily turnover in five months in the previous session.
The KOSPI index tumbled more than 10 percent during the
two-week plunge up to last Friday, battered by the political
turmoil in Greece and contagion fears from ailing Spanish banks,
before technical support triggered a limited rebound this week.
Gloomy new indicators have revealed fresh signs of economic
slowdown in the heart of the euro zone including Germany, adding
urgency to the region's struggle to keep Greece's debt crisis
from tearing the single currency apart.
($1 = 1180.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)