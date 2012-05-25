* Foreign investors on track for 18th straight selling session

* Bargain hunters pick up laggard petrochemical shares

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, May 25 Seoul shares edged up on Friday morning with the benchmark index well on track to snap a two-week plunge, but gains were capped as investors remained on cautious footing amid fears that Greece may leave the euro zone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.25 percent to 1,819.09 points as of 0235 GMT, up 2.1 percent on the week.

"Although foreign investors are continually selling, retail and institutional buyers are stepping in to hold the fort near the 1,800 point level," said Uhm Tae-woong, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

Foreign investors offloaded a net 24.7 billion won ($20.93 million) worth of shares, poised for an 18-day selling run, which would represent the longest such streak since July 2008.

Domestic players provided counterweight to the foreign outflow, as institutions and retail investors picked up a net 73.8 billion won and 13.6 billion won worth of shares respectively.

Battered petrochemical shares outperformed on bargain hunting, with LG Chem rising 4.1 percent while SK Chemicals climbed 3.8 percent.

Trading remained choppy with a net 1.7 trillion won worth of shares exchanging hands on the main bourse after it logged its lowest daily turnover in five months in the previous session.

The KOSPI index tumbled more than 10 percent during the two-week plunge up to last Friday, battered by the political turmoil in Greece and contagion fears from ailing Spanish banks, before technical support triggered a limited rebound this week.

Gloomy new indicators have revealed fresh signs of economic slowdown in the heart of the euro zone including Germany, adding urgency to the region's struggle to keep Greece's debt crisis from tearing the single currency apart. ($1 = 1180.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)