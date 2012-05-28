SEOUL, May 29 Seoul shares are seen trapped in a narrow range on Tuesday over mixed developments in Europe, with new hope from opinion polls showing a lead for Greece's pro-bailout parties proving short-lived as Spain's 10-year borrowing costs hit an all-time high.

"It was a quiet weekend that yielded mixed news signals. Rather than any clear direction or momentum, investors may be cherry-picking bargains among the most heavily battered stocks," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana-Daetoo Securities.

Spanish 10-year borrowing costs neared the 7 percent danger level and Bankia shares hit record lows on Monday after the government, struggling to sort out its finances, proposed putting sovereign debt into the struggling lender.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.53 percent to close at 1,824.17 points on Friday, snapping a two week skid.

South Korean financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. ---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT----------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,317.82 -0.22% -2.860 USD/JPY 79.49 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.747 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,573.69 0.06% 0.910 US CRUDE $91.38 0.57% 0.520 DOW JONES 12454.83 -0.60% -74.92 ASIA ADRS 111.72 -0.81% -0.91 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St scores weekly gains, but sags for the day >Prices rise as Europe fears promote safety bid >Euro helped by Greek polls but still vulnerable >Brent crude oil closes above $107 on Greece, Iran

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD **

Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) has awarded a $1.5 billion contract to Hyundai Engineering & Construction to build an aluminum refinery in the kingdom, a bourse statement said on Sunday.

**HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES ** Norwegian offshore rig firm Fred. Olsen Energy ordered a harsh environment ultra deepwater semi submersible drilling rig from Hyundai Heavy Industries for an estimated $700 million, it said on Friday.

**LG DISPLAY **

LG Display was cited in local media reports as saying it had developed the world's first full HD LCD smartphone display panel. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)