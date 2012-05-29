* STX affiliates rally on hopes of financial restructuring
* Auto part maker Mando up on report of new factory opening
* LG Display up on world's first full-HD phone panel; local
media
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 29 Seoul shares logged modest gains
on Monday morning, led by STX units on news of group
restructuring efforts, but the market remained under pressure as
soaring Spanish borrowing costs added to euro zone debt crisis
worries.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.5 percent at 1,833.20 points as of 0220 GMT.
"Uncertainty in Europe is still shackling investors from
taking any positions. Institutions picked up some bargains but
the broader market is still wandering," said Lee Eun-taek, an
analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Institution-managed funds picked up a net 73.1 billion won
($61.7 million) worth of shares while foreign investors, who are
in the midst of an 18-day selling run, offloaded 10.2 billion
won worth.
Shares in STX affiliates soared, after local media reports
said cash-strapped STX Group was on the verge of signing an MOU
with Korea Development Bank to oversee its financial
restructuring efforts.
Listed units of the STX business group swept the leaderboard
of top percentage gainers in the benchmark KOSPI 200 index
as STX Offshore & Shipbuilding soared 7.3
percent while STX Pan Ocean rallied 6.5 percent and
STX Corp rose 5.8 percent.
Shipyards lent support on bargain hunting, as Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rose 4.5 percent
while Hyundai Mipo Dockyards advanced 3.5 percent.
Mando Corp, a South Korean automotive
component-maker, saw its shares climb 3 percent after local
media said it had completed the construction of a new production
facility in Brazil.
Shares in screenmaker LG Display rose 2.5
percent after it developed the world's first, full
high-definition LCD panel for smartphones, according to local
media.
($1 = 1185.3500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Nick Macfie)