* STX affiliates jump on financial restructuring hopes
* Foreign investors snap 18-day selling streak
* China stimulus talk sparks rally in shipyards, energy
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, May 29 Seoul shares rode technical
support to post a third straight winning session on Tuesday, led
by a rally in STX affiliates on news of group-wide restructuring
efforts and helped by a broad bargain-hunting rally in recently
battered sectors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
reversed earlier losses to close 1.41 percent higher at 1,849.91
points.
"Investors are turning cautiously optimistic that the market
has finally touched a solid floor, with foreign investors
reverting to net buyers for the first time in 19 sessions and
institutions taking part in active bargain-hunting," said Park
Seung-jin, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
"The latest poll results tipping the pro-bailout parties to
win in Greece and talk of more stimulus in China are signals of
a possible pivot point in sentiment," he added.
A string of bearish signals ranging from a possible Greek
exit from the euro zone and slowing global economic growth had
battered the KOSPI to its annual low in late May, tumbling
nearly 13 percent off its peak in March.
Offshore players snapped an 18-day selling run - a net
outflow of 3.97 trillion won ($3.35 billion) leaving the market
- by picking up a net 21.8 billion won worth of shares on the
day.
Shares in STX affiliates soared, after local media reports
said cash-strapped STX Group was on the verge of signing a
memorandum of understanding with Korea Development Bank to
oversee its financial restructuring efforts.
Units of the STX conglomerate were among top percentage
gainers of the day, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding
soaring 7.8 percent while STX Pan Ocean jumped 7
percent.
Whispers of a fresh round of stimulus measures in China
sparked a rally in recently laggard, growth-linked shares such
as shipyards and energy counters.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering climbed
6.6 percent while OCI Corp rose 3.1 percent to
highlight gains among respective sector peers.
Mando Corp, a South Korean automotive
component-maker, saw its shares climb 3.6 percent after local
media said it had completed the construction of a new production
facility in Brazil.
Shares in screenmaker LG Display rose 4.7
percent after it developed the world's first, full
high-definition LCD panel for smartphones, according to local
media.
Despite the gains, trading was seen choppy as lingering
concerns over Spain's ailing bank health and its contagion
effects kept many investors at bay, with only 321 million shares
changing hands on the main bourse on Tuesday, the lowest daily
share turnover recorded in six months.
The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks gained 1.51
percent while the junior KOSDAQ closed 1.65 percent
higher.
Move on day +1.41 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +1.32 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1185.3500 Korean won)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)