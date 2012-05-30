BRIEF-Moody's - Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
* Moody's: Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
SEOUL May 30 Seoul shares edged lower near the opening bell on Wednesday, with hopes regarding additional Chinese stimulus measures outweighed by nagging worries about the euro zone.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.28 percent at 1,844.79 points as of 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Moody's: Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
TOKYO, Feb 16 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said low profitability at financial institutions could sow the seeds of a new financial crisis, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of aggressive monetary easing pursued by major central banks.