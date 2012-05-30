BRIEF-Moody's - Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
SEOUL May 30 Seoul shares edged down on Wednesday to snap a three-day winning run, pressured by mounting worries over Spain's ailing banks and dashed hopes of aggressive stimulus action by China, although the index clawed back some earlier losses on technical support.
Shipping lines led underperformers, with Hyundai Merchant Marine falling 3 percent while STX Pan Ocean shed 2.3 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.27 percent to close at 1,844.86 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
TOKYO, Feb 16 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said low profitability at financial institutions could sow the seeds of a new financial crisis, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of aggressive monetary easing pursued by major central banks.