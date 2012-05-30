SEOUL, May 31 Seoul shares are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking falls in Wall Street stocks as soaring Spanish borrowing costs raised concerns about Europe's ability to refinance itself.

Debt-plagued Spain, facing a costly rescue of its ailing banking sector, saw its bond yields edge closer to the 7 percent threshold, a level widely viewed as unsustainable which could force the euro zone's fourth-largest economy to seek a bailout.

The three major Wall Street indexes all fell more than 1 percent overnight as investors dumped stocks and commodities in favour of safe-haven assets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.27 percent to close at 1,844.86 points on Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning streak.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:29 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,313.32 -1.43% -19.100 USD/JPY 79.09 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.619 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,563.45 0.10% 1.550 US CRUDE $87.62 -0.23% -0.190 DOW JONES 12419.86 -1.28% -160.83 ASIA ADRS 111.49 -2.16% -2.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Europe's deepening crisis drags Wall St lower >Europe woes push Treasury 10-yr yield to 60-yr low >Euro falls 1 pct vs U.S. dollar to near 2-year low >Oil hits 6-month low as risk aversion sweeps market

---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, LG ELECTRONICS ** The United States on Wednesday set preliminary duties ranging from practically zero to 71 percent on residential washing machines from South Korea in the latest trade action brought by U.S. manufacturer Whirlpool.

**LG INTERNATIONAL CORP ** U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp has attracted a bid from South Korean trader LG International for its Wilkie Creek mine in Australia, which is valued around $500 million.

**SSANGYONG MOTOR CO ** Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, the owner of South Korea's Ssangyong Motor, reported a forecast-beating 44 percent jump in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)