* KOSPI flat on the day but down 7 pct for the month

* Bargain hunting near 1,800 pt level erases heavy fall

* Refiners tumble after oil prices fall 3 pct to 6-mth low

* Defensives rally, Orion soars 7 pct

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, May 31 Seoul shares in May put in their worst monthly decline in nine months amid a deepening European debt crisis, although they ended the day flat as bargain-hunting helped erase heavy losses made on worries that Spain will have to seek a bailout.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) is down 7 percent for May and is almost 10 percent off of its 2012 high marked in mid-March, also hit by uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone as well as signs of slower growth in China and the United States.

On the day, it ticked 0.1 percent lower to close at 1,843.47 points after falling as much as 1.7 percent earlier in the session.

"Investors perceived attractive valuations near the 1,800 point level so defensive support has been checked. We just don't have the momentum for a more aggressive rally" said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

Offshore investors remained bearish, selling a net 23.4 billion won worth of share on Thursday, bringing May's total to a net 3.8 trillion won ($3.2 billion) pulled out of the market.

Crude refiners and petrochemical shares underperformed after oil prices tumbled over 3 percent to a six-month low on Thursday. SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner, slid 2.8 percent while LG Chem fell 2.4 percent.

Investors, still wary of downside risks, stocked up on defensive shares, helping food maker Orion Corp soar 7.1 percent while mobile service provider LG UPlus rose 2.8 percent.

Ssangyong Motor led automobile peers with a 2.9 percent gain after its owner, India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd , posted a forecast-beating 44 percent jump in quarterly profits.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks edged 0.3 percent lower while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ rose 0.5 percent.

Market players will be focusing on a slew of key economic indicators this Friday, including Chinese and U.S. manufacturing data as well as U.S. non-farm payrolls.

Move on day -0.08 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +0.97 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1176.2500 Korean won) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)