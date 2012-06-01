SEOUL, June 1 Seoul shares edged lower on Friday morning to stay on course for a three-day losing streak, but trading is likely to remain choppy as investors take to the sidelines ahead of a slew of economic data releases from the United States and China.

Steelmakers led the early decline, with POSCO shedding 1.8 percent, while KISCO slid 1.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.44 percent at 1,835.42 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu)