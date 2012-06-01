* Soft economic data batters cyclical stocks

* SK C&C up nearly 5 pct on share repurchase plan

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, June 1 Seoul shares retreated on Friday morning, extending their losing run into a third day, after weaker-than-expected Chinese PMI data stoked worries over a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.85 percent at 1,827.88 points as of 0155 GMT.

"Although Europe remains the main focal point of the market from a broader view, short-term fundamental variables entered the picture today with soft readings in U.S. jobs and Chinese output weighing, but the impact isn't expected to last," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

U.S. payrolls processor ADP said private employers created 133,000 jobs in May, fewer than the expected 148,000, putting investors on edge before Friday's monthly nonfarm payrolls report.

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year and well short of forecasts of 52.2, in the latest sign that output in the world's No.2 economy is cooling.

The data hurt cyclical stocks, with steelmakers and shipyards bearing the brunt of the losses.

POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker, fell 2.4 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's biggest shipbuilder, shed 2.6 percent.

Investors continued to seek refuge in defensive plays such as telecommunications, with SK Telecom, South Korea's top mobile service provider, gaining 2.5 percent.

SK C&C soared 4.9 percent after the company said it planned to buy back 2 million shares for as much as 180 billion won ($152.5 million).

Seoul shares fell 7 percent in May to log their worst monthly decline in nine months, hit by uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone and Spain's ailing bank health. ($1 = 1180.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)