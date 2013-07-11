BRIEF-Major Development PCL says FY net profit 411.8 mln baht
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, July 11 South Korean shares extended gains to more than 2.5 percent and hit a 3-week intraday high on Thursday cheered by comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the Fed will sustain stimulus measures until the labour market outlook improves substantially.
Gains were led by market heavyweights. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest component on the main KOSPI, rallied more than 4 percent, hitting a one-week intraday high and bouncing for a third straight session after sharp falls last week.
But Asiana Airlines Inc shares lagged, up a mere 0.4 percent, amid investigations over crash of its airliner in San Francisco at the weekend.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.53 percent at 1,870.29 points, the highest level seen since June 20, 2013, as of 0457 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing Jeremy Laurence)
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.