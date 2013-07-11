BRIEF-Major Development PCL says FY net profit 411.8 mln baht
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, July 11 South Korean shares gained 2.9 percent to reach a three-week closing high on Thursday, thanks to comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the U.S. will sustain stimulus until the labour market outlook improves substantially.
Gains were led by market heavyweights. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest component on the main KOSPI, rallied 5.1 percent, hitting a one-week closing high.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 250 billion Korean won ($220.13 million) of stocks, snapping a streak of six selling sessions.
But Asiana Airlines Inc shares lagged, ending up a mere 0.3 percent, amid investigations over crash of its airliner in San Francisco at the weekend.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up at 1,877.60 points, the highest level seen since June 19, 2013 ($1 = 1135.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by x)
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.