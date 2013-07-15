SEOUL, July 15 South Korean shares closed 0.3
percent higher on Monday, reversing losses, after China's second
quarter growth data eased worries about the health of the
economic powerhouse.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the biggest
component on the main KOSPI, erased a 2 percent fall and
finished up 0.08 percent.
Steelmaker POSCO, the third biggest component,
rose 0.8 percent, shaking off a 1.1 percent loss.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up at 1,875.16 points, after losing as much as 1.2
percent early in the session.
Shipyards extended gains cheered by new orders. Samsung
Heavy Industries Co Ltd ended up 1.5 percent after
winning a 1.17 trillion won ($1.04 billion) order to build two
drillships.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd
rose 1.6 percent after it said it had received a 1.25 trillion
won ($1.1 billion) drillship order.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)