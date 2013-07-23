SEOUL, July 23 Seoul shares reached their highest close in nearly six weeks on Tuesday, helped by continued foreign investor demand and rallies for large cap stocks including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and POSCO.

Samsung Electronics, the biggest component on the main KOSPI, rose 2.7 percent.

POSCO, the third-biggest, advanced 3.4 percent after a media report said Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Toyota Motor Corp have agreed to raise steel prices, boosting hopes of a recovery in the sector.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished at 1,904.15 points, the highest close since June 13. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)