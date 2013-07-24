BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 mln of its common shares
* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
SEOUL, July 24 Seoul shares erased early falls and finished up 0.42 percent on Wednesday, hitting a fresh 6-week closing high with gains led by key large-cap issues including POSCO .
Weakness in a Chinese manufacturing survey spawned hope Beijing will act to boost growth. "China would not neglect its economy in such a state," said Park Jung-seop, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.42 percent at 1,912.08 points, the highest close since June 11.
POSCO, the third-biggest share on the KOSPI, rose 1.6 percent. LG Electronics Inc gained 2.3 percent and LG Display Co Ltd advanced 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings of $0.45 per share and full year 2016 financial results of $1.66 per share. Regular dividend of $0.34 per share and special cash dividend of $0.03 per share declared for first quarter 2017
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales