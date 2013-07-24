SEOUL, July 24 Seoul shares erased early falls and finished up 0.42 percent on Wednesday, hitting a fresh 6-week closing high with gains led by key large-cap issues including POSCO .

Weakness in a Chinese manufacturing survey spawned hope Beijing will act to boost growth. "China would not neglect its economy in such a state," said Park Jung-seop, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.42 percent at 1,912.08 points, the highest close since June 11.

POSCO, the third-biggest share on the KOSPI, rose 1.6 percent. LG Electronics Inc gained 2.3 percent and LG Display Co Ltd advanced 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)