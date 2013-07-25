SEOUL, July 25 Seoul shares trimmed early falls
and ended nearly flat on Thursday as key large-caps including
Hyundai Motor and Hynix Semiconductor reported forecast-beating
quarterly earnings.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.13 percent at 1,909.61 points. The day's low was
1,904.44 points.
The market struggled to extend gains at the 1,900 point
level as profit-taking was strong near the 60-day moving average
of 1,910.67 points.
SK Hynix Inc rose 0.2 percent after posting
record quarterly profit. The world's No. 2 memory chip maker
warned that soaring chips prices may end soon.
Hyundai Motor Co rose 0.5 percent after
reporting second-quarter net profit near a record high, thanks
to growth in China sales.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)