SEOUL, July 26 Seoul shares ended nearly flat on
Friday with investors cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy-setting meeting next week, while the market's
biggest component Samsung Electronics slid despite posting
record second-quarter profit.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.06 percent at 1,910.81 points.
Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ended 0.9
percent lower after posting a record $8.5 billion operating
profit, as the company faces mounting pressure to produce
eye-catching new gadgets.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)