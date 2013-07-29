SEOUL, July 29 Seoul shares finished 0.6 percent lower on Monday after hitting a 6-week intraday high in the previous session, with investors cautious before a batch of U.S. economic data and a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down at 1,899.89.

Memory chip makers weighed amid deepening concerns about memory chip prices. Shares in SK Hynix Inc tumbled 4.1 percent and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd dipped 1.5 percent.

Auto shares rallied, helped by the latest bout of strength in the yen. South Korean exporters gain a competitive advantage over their Japanese rivals abroad when the yen is stronger.

Hyundai Motor rose 2 percent and Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, an auto parts maker, gained 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)