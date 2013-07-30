SEOUL, July 30 Seoul shares climbed to a seven-week closing on Tuesday, helped by gains in automakers including Hyundai Motor, with persistent buying by foreign investors giving the market further support.

Foreign investors bought a net 93 billion won ($83.7 million) of stocks to mark their seventh straight session of net buying, the longest such streak since late December.

Hyundai Motor Co, the second-biggest stock on the main KOSPI by market capitalisation, rose 3.3 percent to its highest close in nearly 10 months. Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd , the fourth biggest, rose 4.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.9 percent at 1,917.05 points. ($1 = 1110.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)