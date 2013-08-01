BRIEF-Saizen Real Estate Investment says RTO deal will not proceed
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL Aug 1 Seoul shares climbed to a seven-week closing high on Thursday as a better-than-expected China's official purchasing manager' index and indications the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its stimulus programme eased concerns about global growth.
China's July PMI result lifted shares in South Korea's steel sector. Posco, the third-biggest stock on the main KOSPI by market capitalisation, advanced 1.24 percent and Hyundai Steel Co rose 2.78 percent.
Foreign investors bought a net 62.3 billion won ($55.46 million) of local stocks, extending their buying streak to nine sessions after the Fed gave no signal of tapering its bond-buying stimulus anytime soon.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.4 percent at 1,920.74 points, the highest close since June 12.
($1 = 1123.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
LONDON, March 10 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ALMATY, March 10 Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, Halyk Bank , posted a 9.2 percent increase in 2016 net income on Friday to 131.4 billion tenge ($414 million).