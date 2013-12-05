SINGAPORE Dec 5 After months of being
artificially suppressed at historic lows, the price of
volatility in South Korean stock and bond markets is moving
higher and towards more realistic levels.
The approaching year-end has driven down volumes in
structured notes and other derivatives that had kept a lid on
Korean markets, revealing their actual volatility.
At the same time, both local and foreign investors have
started buying protection against possible market ructions when
the U.S. Federal Reserve eventually tightens policy, and that
has pushed up measures of volatility.
Market expectations of future volatility in the Kospi-200
stock index, or implied one-month volatility, has
climbed to 14 percent from a record low of 12.3 percent at the
end of October. It is still very low though compared to a high
of 21 percent in June and highs of 54 percent in 2011.
"There is a large supply of volatility on account of
companies and retail investors buying these structured products,
for example, range accruals and equity-linked notes," said
Andrew Wong, co-chief investment officer of the convex
strategies group at Fortress Investment Group in Singapore.
"Does that make the Korean interest rate curve or equity
market less volatile than those of peers? Not necessarily," said
Wong, adding the low vols provided opportunities to buy
insurance in a convex strategy.
Convex strategies are those designed to yield attractive
returns during market disruptions.
Implied volatility, or vols, capture the future expected
volatility that has been used to price options in an underlying
asset. They are a useful gauge of how volatile investors expect
the currency, bond, stock or index to be.
Volatility has been low across markets globally, subdued by
the aggressive cheap-money policies of developed market central
banks since the 2008 crisis.
But in Korea's case, the historic low vols are more
symptomatic of the heavy trading in structured derivatives and
mask the true volatility of Korean bonds or stocks.
Interest rate volatility, measured by the volatility on
swaptions, is in single digits for short
tenors, the lowest it has been since 2008.
"In markets like Korea and Japan, you will always have
relatively low implied vols because all the structured products
trading desks have core long vega on their books," said Camiel
Houwen, head of Asian equity derivatives trading at ING. Vega
refers to the changes in implied volatility.
YIELD HUNT
Structured note volumes in Korea are massive, driven by the
need among retail and institutional investors for yield in an
economy where the stock market has been sluggish. Bond yields
around 3 percent are half their levels five years ago.
That has made range accruals and autocallable notes popular.
The former pays investors a coupon if an underlying interest
rate, such as the Korean benchmark certificate of deposit rate,
stays within a range.
Autocallables similarly pay out when an underlying equity
index such as the Kospi-200, or a combination of indices that
may include China's H-share index or the U.S. S&P index
, stays within a range. The note gets knocked out with an
early settlement or capital loss if the underlying index either
rallies above the range or falls below a specified level.
Volumes of debt-linked structured notes written in 2013 are
above 4 trillion won ($3.7 billion). The volume of equity-linked
securities (ELS) so far this year is about 29 trillion won, but
it is rising and volumes could overtake last year's 35 trillion
won record high, traders in Seoul said.
Harold Moon, head of equity and rates derivatives at Nomura
in Seoul, says an autocallable can yield 6 to 7 percent.
"It's no longer the boom years for single stocks and the
downside risk is heavy when they buy even equity index ETFs,"
Moon said. "Kospi 200 is very rangebound and people can at the
most expect a 10 percent upside."
But the growth in these products has meant issuers of these
notes have to sell options to hedge their risk, thus depressing
volatility. Until this month, when worries over rise in rates
and a slowdown in structured products has let volatility climb
slowly back.
