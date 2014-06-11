(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, June 11 The South Korean won
strengthened against dollar on Wednesday, lingering around a
near six-year high on stock inflows and exporters' demand for
settlements.
The local currency was quoted at 1,015.7 per
dollar at the end of onshore trade. During Tuesday, the won
touched 1,015.5, the strongest level since Aug. 7, 2008.
Local stocks finished steady, digesting a sharp rebound in
the previous session, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI) closing up 0.1 percent at 2,014.67 points.
Foreign investors positioned as net buyers for a 20th
consecutive session, buying 138 billion won ($135.88 million)
worth of KOSPI shares.
($1 = 1015.6000 South Korean Won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)