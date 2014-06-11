(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 11 The South Korean won strengthened against dollar on Wednesday, lingering around a near six-year high on stock inflows and exporters' demand for settlements.

The local currency was quoted at 1,015.7 per dollar at the end of onshore trade. During Tuesday, the won touched 1,015.5, the strongest level since Aug. 7, 2008.

Local stocks finished steady, digesting a sharp rebound in the previous session, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing up 0.1 percent at 2,014.67 points.

Foreign investors positioned as net buyers for a 20th consecutive session, buying 138 billion won ($135.88 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

($1 = 1015.6000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)