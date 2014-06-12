(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 12 The South Korean won eased against the dollar on Thursday, but pared much of its earlier losses on demand by offshore funds following remarks by the country's central bank chief, dealers said.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said the effects from changes in the value of the won are more important than specific levels.

The local currency was quoted at 1,017.7 versus the dollar at the end of onshore trade, after hitting a low of 1,018.8 during the session. On Wednesday, the won finished onshore trade at 1,015.7.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,011.65 points.

Domestic institutional investors weighed down the index, offloading a net 175 billion won ($172.01 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while foreign investors positioned as net buyers for a 21st consecutive session.

($1 = 1017.4000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)