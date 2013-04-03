* N.Korea halts entry to industrial zone

* Won seen heading to 1,125 per dlr; next would be 1,135-1,138

* Foreign selling of stocks, bonds intensifies

* S.Korea CDS premium up; won vols softer

By Jongwoo Cheon

SINGAPORE, April 3 The South Korean won fell to its weakest level in more than six months on Wednesday as foreign investors sold Seoul shares and bonds and further losses are expected if tensions continue to escalate with the North.

The won fell as much as 0.5 percent to 1,123.5 per dollar at one point, its weakest since Sept. 20, before recovering some of its initial losses. It stood at 1,119.3 as of 0449 GMT.

Earlier, North Korea stepped up pressure on Seoul by closing access to a joint factory zone. More than 800 South Koreans had stayed overnight in the park, just north of the world's most heavily armed border, and Seoul demanded that it be re-opened.

That came a day after Pyongyang said it would revive a mothballed nuclear reactor able to produce bomb-grade plutonium, but stressed it was seeking a deterrent capacity and did not repeat threats to attack the South and the United States.

"I haven't seen it this bad... All you need is one stupid soldier on either side to launch something," said a senior U.S. bank currency trader in Singapore, adding the won has not fully priced in geopolitical tensions yet.

"If the North does something stupid and quickly fires 500 artillery shells across to Seoul, all of a sudden the economy is doing to implode and dollar/won has another try at 1,500," he said.

Seoul is about 50 km (30 miles) away from the demilitarised zone against North Korea.

In 2010, the North shelled a South Korean island, rattling financial markets. A South Korean warship sank, which Seoul attributed to an attack by the North.

The won has already been the emerging Asia's worst performer so far this year, with a 4.4 percent slide against the dollar.

Technically, the won is seen heading to 1,125.3, its high on May 2, which provoked a drop to 1,185.6 within a month, analysts said. The next target would be 1,135 and 1,138, they added.

With the increasing tensions, foreign investors pulled out a combined net 422 billion won ($377 million) from local stocks and bonds in March, according to financial regulator's data.

Foreign investors have sold a combined net of some 200 billion won in stocks so far this month, the Korea Exchange data showed.

They dumped a total of nearly 2 trillion won in bonds during the first two days of the month, Korea Financial Investment Association said.

The selling appeared to linked some foreign banks' unwinding of arbitrage trading, bond traders in Seoul said.

"We stay bearish on the Korean won," said Sameer Goel, head of rates and FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in Singapore.

Goel said there was a multitude of factors for that bearishness: a weaker yen, the central bank's reluctance to intervene to cap the dollar's upside, downgrades to growth forecasts and geopolitical tensions.

South Korea is seen as the worst victim of a weaker yen resulting from Japan's expansionary policy as the neighboring countries compete in major export markets.

Seoul stocks fell 0.2 percent by midday and looked set for a third straight day of losses.

JUST RHETORIC SO FAR

However, some analysts and traders said it was too early to expect South Korean assets including the won to plunge further unless there is an actual military confrontation, noting the North has a long history of issuing belligerent statements.

"North Korea's rhetoric highlights long-standing geopolitical event risk which, however, has not had a material, adverse affect on market sentiment in Seoul or on South Korea's economic fundamentals -- this is a credit strength for South Korea," Moody's Investors Service said in a note.

"More importantly from a credit perspective, government borrowing costs have not been adversely affected by Pyongyang's provocations and rhetoric," the ratings agency said.

The credit default swap (CDS) premium on South Korea's 5-year global sovereign bonds extended its recent climb to 81.50 basis points, the highest since early October last year, from 78.75 basis points on Tuesday, according to a quotation by Markit Group.

That compared with a CDS premium of 76.67 on Japan's 5-year global sovereign bonds and 70.50 on China's counterpart, Markit Group quotation showed.

But the South Korea's CDS premium was lowest among the countries in November last year.

Some foreign central banks continued to increase their holdings of South Korean bonds in March, South Korea's financial regulator said earlier.

The won's implied volatilities fell from Tuesday and they were still lower than May last year with one-month volatilities at 7.70. The one-month volatilities stood at as high as 12.15 in May.

"Some indicators including the CDS premium have not suggested that investors are extremely worried yet," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul.

"But some foreigners are reducing exposure, pricing more uncertainties about North Korea in," Jeong added. ($1 = 1118.1000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Vidya Ranganathan, Se Young Lee in SEOUL and Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by Kim Coghill)