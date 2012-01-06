* Seoul won, stocks fall sharply on North Korea rumours
* South Korean, Japanese officials say have not heard of
incident
(Updates with details, officials' comments)
SEOUL Jan 6 South Korea's currency and
stocks fell sharply on Friday on rumours of an incident at North
Korea's nuclear facilities and of an impending ratings downgrade
in Europe.
Officials in Seoul and Tokyo said they had not heard
anything regarding incidents in North Korea but were
investigating.
Some traders said there was talk that one or more
international credit ratings agencies were due to announce a
ratings cut on France over the weekend.
"The exchange rate moved sharply on rumours that a nuclear
facility exploded in North Korea at a time when euro zone
concerns had already depressed sentiment," said a currency
trader at a South Korean bank.
The won fell as much as 0.9 percent against the
dollar and the KOSPI fell more than 2 percent at one
point, before cutting losses later.
Tensions have risen on the Korean peninsula since
the death of leader Kim Jong-il last month, with uncertainty
about leadership in the unpredictable and reclusive state after
power was handed to his untested youngest son, Kim Jong-un.
(Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and
Ramya Venugopal)