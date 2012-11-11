SEOUL, Nov 12South Korean stocks are expected to tread water on Monday after losing ground last week because of U.S. fiscal concerns and the euro zone's debt crisis. "The stock market will be rangebound today as uncertainty persists over the U.S. 'fiscal cliff' following presidential elections, and a financial aid (package) to Greece has not been decided," said Oh Hyun-seok, an analyst at Samsung Securities. The U.S. fiscal cliff, a combination of government spending cuts and tax increases set to go into effect early next year unless Congress acts to change the law before then, could take an estimated $600 billion out of the U.S. economy and push it into recession. South Korean shares ended down on Friday but pared early losses as investors waited for possible clues to a resolution to the fiscal cliff by U.S. President Barack Obama. But Obama and House Speaker John Boehner, in separate public remarks, made it clear that partisan sparring would likely dominate the next several weeks, which led the U.S. market give up some early gains on Friday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:44 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,379.85 0.17% 2.340 USD/JPY 79.40 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.613 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,730.64 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $86.05 1.13% 0.960 DOW JONES 12815.39 0.03% 4.07 ASIA ADRS 119.18 0.37% 0.44 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends higher, but investors still weary >Prices rise as fiscal cliff uncertainty prevails >Euro at 2-mnth low v.dollar on European growth woes >Oil up on USdata;gasoline jumps on delivery jitters STOCKS TO WATCH LG ELECTRONICS, SAMSUNG SDI Six top electronics firms, including Philips and LG Electronics, face hefty European Union fines at the end of the month for fixing prices of TV cathode-ray tubes, four people with knowledge of the matter said. The sources said on Friday other companies involved in the cartel were South Korea's Samsung SDI, French group Thomson, which was renamed Technicolor in 2010, and Japanese companies Matsushita, now known as Panasonic Corp , and Toshiba Corp. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)