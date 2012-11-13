SEOUL, Nov 14 South Korean stocks are expected to ease on Wednesday, as concerns about foreign selling weigh on investor sentiment hurt by uncertainty about a U.S. fiscal cliff and Greek bailout. "Foreigners have plowed money into emerging markets in recent weeks, but they are dumping South Korean stocks in part to benefit from the strong local currency," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. The South Korean won fell slightly against the dollar on Tuesday, but is still up around 6 percent this year. Foreign investors offloaded a combined 109 billion Korean won ($100 million) worth of stocks on South Korea's main stock exchange this month alone, according to Korea Exchange data. On Tuesday, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped to its lowest close since Sept. 6, with foreign investors extending its losing streak to four sessions. --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT@22:40 GMT -------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,374.53 -0.4% -5.500 USD/JPY 79.41 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.595 -- -0.019 SPOT GOLD $1,724.32 -0.03% -0.570 US CRUDE $85.38 -0.22% -0.190 DOW JONES 12756.18 -0.46% -58.90 ASIA ADRS 117.60 -1.11% -1.32 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Microsoft leads Wall St lower, but retailers gain >Bonds rise on concern about U.S., Europe economies >Euro slips vs yen, dollar on Greece, Spain concerns >Brent crude falls on demand concerns STOCKS TO WATCH HANKOOK TIRE The South Korean tire maker aims to build a factory in the United States, Maeil Business Newspaper said on Wednesday, citing a high-ranking official at the supplier to Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors. A Hankook Tire spokeswoman said it is considering a new plant in the United States, but has not made a final decision. ($1 = 1089.9400 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)