SEOUL, Nov 15 South Korean stocks will struggle to find momentum on Thursday, as rising violence in the Middle East further soured sentiment hurt by worries about a U.S. "fiscal cliff". "The KOSPI will decline in early trade today, after Wall Street falls, as there is no catalyst for South Korean stocks," said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities. U.S. President Barack Obama set up a drawn-out fight over the fiscal cliff when he stuck to his pledge to raise taxes on the wealthy as the first step in a budget deal that would prevent the U.S. economy from slipping into a recession. In the Middle East, Israel launched a major offensive against Palestinian militants in Gaza on Wednesday, killing the military commander of Hamas in an air strike. On Wednesday, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.23 percent to 1,894.04, snapping a four-session losing streak. But foreigners offloaded stocks for a fifth consecutive session, capping gains. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:18 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,355.49 -1.39% -19.040 USD/JPY 80.25 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.589 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD $1,725.94 -0.01% -0.110 US CRUDE $86.34 1.12% 0.960 DOW JONES 12570.95 -1.45% -185.23 ASIA ADRS 115.90 -1.45% -1.70 ------------------------------------------------------------->S& 500 near 4-month low on budget,Middle East >Bond prices hold firm on 'fiscal cliff' jitters >Euro halts five-day losing run; yen falls sharply >Oil up 1 pct near $110 as Israel strikes Gaza (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)