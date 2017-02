(Refiles to fix dateline)

SEOUL Aug 5 South Korean shares fell on Friday for the fourth consecutive session, with shipbuilders leading declines on concerns over meager global economic growth.

The state pension, pension funds and institutions snapped up shares, but failed to stop further falls.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended 3.7 percent lower at 1,943.75 points. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)