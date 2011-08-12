Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
SEOUL Aug 12 South Korean stocks reversed earlier gains to end lower on Friday, with foreign investors accelerating selling ahead of the weekend, while auto, chemical and refining issues tumbled.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost ground after two days of small gains, closing down 1.33 percent to 1,793.31 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.