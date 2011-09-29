SEOUL, Sept 29 South Korean stocks ended higher on Thursday as public pension funds marked their 17th consecutive session of buying, the longest streak since early July 2010.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.68 percent to end the session at 1,769.29 points.

Korea Exchange data showed that public funds snapped up 193.1 billion won ($164.9 million) worth of shares on the KOSPI as of 0603 GMT. ($1 = 1170.850 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)