HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 7:35 P.M. EST/0035 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
SEOUL, Sept 29 South Korean stocks ended higher on Thursday as public pension funds marked their 17th consecutive session of buying, the longest streak since early July 2010.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.68 percent to end the session at 1,769.29 points.
Korea Exchange data showed that public funds snapped up 193.1 billion won ($164.9 million) worth of shares on the KOSPI as of 0603 GMT. ($1 = 1170.850 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 A federal judge in Argentina will request information from Brazil and Switzerland to determine if President Mauricio Macri's spy chief received bribe money from a builder in 2013, state-run news agency Telam reported on Tuesday.
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business