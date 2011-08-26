SEOUL Aug 26 South Korean stocks ended higher on Friday as investor caution ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept turnover light.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.81 percent to end the session at 1,778.95 points.

The KOSPI ended the week 2 percent higher, its first weekly gain after four consecutive weeks of losses. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)