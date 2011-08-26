BRIEF-Invesco says preliminary AUM of $825.3 bln in Jan
* Preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $825.3 billion for Jan, an increase of 1.5% month over month
SEOUL Aug 26 South Korean stocks ended higher on Friday as investor caution ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept turnover light.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.81 percent to end the session at 1,778.95 points.
The KOSPI ended the week 2 percent higher, its first weekly gain after four consecutive weeks of losses. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $825.3 billion for Jan, an increase of 1.5% month over month
* The bancorp, inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
NEW YORK, Feb 9 LPL Financial Holdings Inc , the largest U.S. independent brokerage and registered investment adviser, reported a 55.6 percent jump in quarterly earnings on higher revenue in its asset-based business and higher transaction and fees.