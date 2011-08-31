BRIEF-Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co reports record full year 2016 earnings of $2.86 per share
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. reports record full year 2016 earnings of $2.86 per share
SEOUL Aug 31 South Korean stocks notched up a fifth session of gains on Wednesday, lifted by auto shares with Hyundai Motor Co up 3.3 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.97 percent at 1,880.11. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. reports record full year 2016 earnings of $2.86 per share
* HRG Group Inc says in light of strategic review process, HRG has elected to discontinue hosting quarterly conference calls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Efforts to pay employees staying home to care for family in the United States got a boost on Tuesday with a legislative proposal that would benefit workers, especially women tending to children and aging parents.