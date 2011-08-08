SEOUL, Aug 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 08 -77.2 639.9 -732.0 Aug 05 -405.3 898.0 -572.2 Aug 04 -440.6 -120.5 472.5 Aug 03 -781.5 279.6 717.9 Aug 02 -371.0 -75.6 680.6 Aug 01 247.2 101.4 -518.5 July 29 -149.9 149.4 114.5 July 28 -123.2 51.2 130.9 July 27 -43.9 277.6 -257.1 July 26 -30.2 271.6 -169.2 July 25 -62.5 25.4 141.2 July 22 163.7 396.2 -544.9 July 21 -180.9 107.2 24.7 July 20 -134.5 67.3 -259.7 July 19 -310.4 68.9 8.3 Month to date -1,828.4 1,828.4 48.3 Year to date -2,550.6 2,310.5 2,390.8 Source: The Korea Exchange

*Foreign investors were net sellers for a fifth consecutive session, bringing their total sales for the period to 2,075.6 billion won. ($1.94 million) ($1 = 1067.400 won) (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)