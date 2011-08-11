SEOUL, Aug 11 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 11 -285.1* 144.8 105.9 Aug 10 -1,275.9 -237.1 1,555.9 Aug 09 -1,171.7 911.3 119.9 Aug 08 -81.6 645.8 -733.3 Aug 05 -405.3 898.0 -572.2 Aug 04 -440.6 -120.5 472.5 Aug 03 -781.5 279.6 717.9 Aug 02 -371.0 -75.6 680.6 Aug 01 247.2 101.4 -518.5 July 29 -149.9 149.4 114.5 July 28 -123.2 51.2 130.9 July 27 -43.9 277.6 -257.1 July 26 -30.2 271.6 -169.2 July 25 -62.5 25.4 141.2 July 22 163.7 396.2 -544.9 Month to date -4,565.5 2,547.7 1,828.6 Year to date -5,287.8 3,135.4 4,171.2 Source: The Korea Exchange

*Foreign investors were net sellers for an eighth consecutive session, bringing their total sales for the period to 4,812.7 billion won ($4.46 billion). ($1 = 1080.150 won) (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)