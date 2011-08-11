SEOUL, Aug 11 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Aug 11 -285.1* 144.8 105.9
Aug 10 -1,275.9 -237.1 1,555.9
Aug 09 -1,171.7 911.3 119.9
Aug 08 -81.6 645.8 -733.3
Aug 05 -405.3 898.0 -572.2
Aug 04 -440.6 -120.5 472.5
Aug 03 -781.5 279.6 717.9
Aug 02 -371.0 -75.6 680.6
Aug 01 247.2 101.4 -518.5
July 29 -149.9 149.4 114.5
July 28 -123.2 51.2 130.9
July 27 -43.9 277.6 -257.1
July 26 -30.2 271.6 -169.2
July 25 -62.5 25.4 141.2
July 22 163.7 396.2 -544.9
Month to date -4,565.5 2,547.7 1,828.6
Year to date -5,287.8 3,135.4 4,171.2
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net sellers for an eighth consecutive
session, bringing their total sales for the period to 4,812.7
billion won ($4.46 billion).
($1 = 1080.150 won)
(Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)